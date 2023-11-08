Upgrade Your Sound System with the TCL Alto Soundbar and Subwoofer Combo

Are you tired of the lackluster audio quality coming from your TV? If so, it’s time to consider upgrading your sound system. And there’s no better time to do it than now, with Walmart’s Early Access Black Friday deals. One standout deal is the TCL Alto soundbar and wireless subwoofer combo, available for just $50 (originally $150). This is an incredible opportunity to enhance your audio experience and save $100 in the process.

What makes the TCL Alto soundbar and subwoofer combo special? For starters, it offers exceptional value for the price. While most comparable soundbars range from $150 to $200, this bundle provides both the soundbar and the wireless subwoofer for a fraction of the cost. The subwoofer delivers powerful and deep bass, immersing you in the action, while the soundbar produces balanced sound with crystal-clear audio and dialogue.

Connecting external devices is a breeze with the TCL Alto. Thanks to its Bluetooth wireless connectivity, you can easily stream music from your phone or favorite apps like Pandora and Spotify. No more dealing with tangled wires and cables. Setting up the soundbar is hassle-free too, with options for HDMI ARC, optical/AUX, and Bluetooth connections.

The sleek and minimalist design of the TCL Alto won’t clutter your living or theater room. It comes with a wall mounting kit, allowing you to save even more space. The sound modes let you customize your audio experience with settings for movies, music, and news, the latter focusing on dialogue clarity. All the necessary cables, including AUX, optical, IR pass-through, and power cables, are included in the package.

Act fast to take advantage of this incredible deal. To participate in Walmart’s Early Access Black Friday deals, you need to be a Walmart+ subscriber. If you’re not already a member, don’t worry! Walmart offers a free 30-day trial, or if you’re a returning customer, you can get a 50% discount on the subscription. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to upgrade your sound system and elevate your entertainment experience.