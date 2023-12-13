FTC’s Crackdown on Social Media Influencers Leads to Increased Transparency in Sponsored Content

In a recent move the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), a crackdown on social media advertising has prompted nutrition influencers to make significant changes to their content. Warning letters were sent to a number of social media influencers who collectively reach over 6 million followers, as well as trade groups that had paid them, after The Washington Post and The Examination uncovered undisclosed sponsored posts from dietitians.

Following the FTC’s enforcement action, influencers across various industries have been forced to adapt their practices. Many have deleted previous posts flagged the agency and have started to explicitly disclose the companies that are paying them. For instance, dietitian Cara Harbstreet of Kansas City now discloses her partnership with Barilla in her videos, while Steph Grasso of Oakton, VA, adds #Ad to her videos for Orgain protein powders.

This crackdown has had significant implications for the food industry, as companies are now more cautious about working with influencers. Damon Wright, a lawyer specializing in advertising and e-commerce, explains that brands have started updating their contracts with influencers to ensure proper disclosure standards.

The warning letters sent the FTC have set a stricter standard for disclosing paid marketing campaigns on social media. The agency emphasizes the need for clear and noticeable disclosures within social media videos, as well as in accompanying descriptions. Simply using tags or hashtags such as #ad is not enough.

Failure to comply with disclosure rules could result in fines of over $50,000 for each violation. In response to the FTC’s warning letter, American Beverage, one of the trade groups involved, asked influencers to edit their posts, but eventually chose to remove them entirely due to the time required for editing across different platforms.

While some influencers are making more explicit disclosures in their recent posts, not all viewers are pleased. There have been negative comments accusing influencers of being sellouts, causing some to lose followers and trust. However, many influencers are committed to complying with updated FTC guidelines and strive for transparency in their sponsored content.

Overall, the FTC’s crackdown on social media influencers has led to increased transparency in sponsored content. As brands and influencers adjust their practices, consumers can expect clearer disclosures regarding the sponsorship of social media posts.