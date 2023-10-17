Smryna Detective Arrested and Charged with Child Pornography Offenses

A detective from the Smyrna Police Department has been arrested and charged with violations of federal child sexual exploitation laws. Michael Anthony Kealty, 33, allegedly distributed child pornography through his Snapchat account in August 2023. Federal agents executed a search warrant at his residence on September 22, 2023, and discovered additional child pornography in his Snapchat account.

Kealty has been charged with Distribution and Possession of Child Pornography. If convicted of distributing child pornography, he could face a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, with a maximum penalty of 20 years. In the case of possession, he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years. The final sentence will be determined a federal district court judge, who will take into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other factors.

The announcement was made David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware. Assistant U.S. Attorney Briana Knox is prosecuting the case, and the FBI Baltimore Field Office is investigating it in cooperation with the Smyrna Police Department.

It is important to note that an indictment only contains allegations and that every defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

Source: U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware

– Definitions:

Child pornography: Images or videos that depict sexual explicit conduct involving minors.

Snapchat: A social media platform that allows users to send temporary photos and videos to their contacts.

Search warrant: An official document that authorizes law enforcement to search a specific location for evidence of a crime.

U.S. Sentencing Guidelines: Federal guidelines used judges to determine appropriate sentences for criminal offenses.

FBI Baltimore Field Office: A branch of the Federal Bureau of Investigation located in Baltimore, Maryland.

PACER: Public Access to Court Electronic Records, an online database that provides access to federal court records and documents.

Indictment: A formal accusation that a person has committed a crime, issued a grand jury.