Union Minister Smriti Irani Celebrates Diwali with Colleagues in Instagram Selfie

Union Minister Smriti Irani recently took to Instagram to share a delightful selfie in celebration of Diwali. In the photo, she is seen alongside two prominent colleagues, Dharmendra Pradhan, the Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Piyush Goyal, the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food, Public Distribution, and Textiles.

The selfie captures a candid and joyous moment among the ministers during the festive season, showcasing their shared commitment to their responsibilities. Despite their demanding roles, the photo serves as a reminder that even amidst the hectic schedules, it is important to take a pause and celebrate important moments together.

Irani humorously quipped in the caption, “Did someone say 70-hour week? #whenworkisworship.” This playful remark not only adds a touch of humor but also acknowledges the dedication and hard work involved in their roles.

The post has already garnered over 5k likes and numerous reactions from followers. Many have also taken the opportunity to wish the ministers a very happy Diwali.

As the Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani plays a crucial role in shaping policies and initiatives that empower and support women and children across the country. Her presence in the selfie reflects her dedication towards her ministry and her commitment to public service.

It is heartwarming to see political leaders come together and celebrate important festivals like Diwali. Such moments not only strengthen their bond but also inspire the people they serve. Let us hope that this spirit of unity and celebration continues to prevail in our political landscape.

