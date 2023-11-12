A Festive Selfie Celebrating Hard Work and Camaraderie

Union Minister Smriti Irani recently shared a heartwarming selfie on Instagram, capturing a candid moment during the festive season. The selfie features two prominent colleagues, Dharmendra Pradhan, the Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Piyush Goyal, the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food, Public Distribution, and Textiles.

In the photo’s caption, Irani playfully quipped, “Did someone say 70-hour week? #whenworkisworship.” This lighthearted comment not only adds a touch of humor but also acknowledges the demanding nature of their roles. Irani’s reference to a famous statement Narayana Murthy, the co-founder of Infosys, highlights the dedication and hard work involved in leading a ’70-hour work week.’

The post quickly gained popularity, amassing over 5k likes and numerous reactions from well-wishers. Many also took the opportunity to extend their Diwali greetings to the ministers.

What makes this selfie significant is not just the festive backdrop, but the visible camaraderie and shared commitment among these ministers. Despite their busy schedules and diverse portfolios, they find time to connect and celebrate together. This sense of unity and collaboration enhances the effectiveness of their governmental initiatives and promotes a positive work environment.

As the Union Minister in charge of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani plays a vital role in addressing the needs and rights of women and children in India. Her participation in this light-hearted selfie not only humanizes her and her colleagues but also emphasizes the importance of nurturing relationships and fostering a supportive work culture.

This selfie serves as a reminder that even in the midst of demanding responsibilities, it’s essential to celebrate the festive season, cherish the bonds between colleagues, and find joy in the work we do. It’s an inspiration for all to strive for a harmonious blend of dedication, hard work, and festivities.