Smoky Hills PBS Now Streaming on Hulu + Live TV

Smoky Hills PBS has announced that it is now available for live streaming on Hulu + Live TV, a popular streaming service with millions of subscribers. This partnership allows Hulu + Live TV subscribers to access educational and inspiring content from Smoky Hills PBS, including shows like Traveling Kansas, Doctors On Call, and PBS favorites such as PBS NewsHour, FRONTLINE, and Antiques Roadshow. Additionally, viewers will have access to the Smoky Hills PBS KIDS channel.

This agreement is part of PBS’s commitment to making its high-quality and award-winning content available on various digital platforms. PBS aims to reach audiences wherever they are and provide them with the programming they love. By partnering with Hulu + Live TV, PBS ensures that its trusted content can be accessed households across the United States.

Reagan Feeney, SVP of Live TV Content Programming and Partnerships for Hulu, expressed excitement about adding PBS and PBS KIDS to their core line-up of over 90 live channels. PBS and PBS KIDS were among the most requested channels Hulu + Live TV subscribers, and this partnership fulfills that demand.

In addition to Hulu + Live TV, PBS, PBS KIDS, and local station content are also available on platforms like PBS.org, pbskids.org, the PBS Video App, and the PBS KIDS Video app. These applications can be accessed on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and select smart TVs from Samsung and Vizio. Furthermore, local PBS station members can enjoy an extended library of quality public television programming through Passport.

Overall, this collaboration between Smoky Hills PBS and Hulu + Live TV offers viewers more ways to watch their favorite PBS shows and expands the reach of educational content across the nation.

