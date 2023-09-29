Young People Influenced Smoking Depictions in Media and Social Media

The number of tobacco depictions in television shows and online content targeted at teenagers and young adults is alarming, according to a report the tobacco control nonprofit Truth Initiative. In 2021 alone, popular series like “Shameless,” “The Simpsons,” “American Horror Story,” and “Big Mouth” featured a total of 425 depictions of people using tobacco. This imagery reaches millions of young people, making them more susceptible to nicotine use.

Beyond television, smoking is further glamorized young celebrities and influencers on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok. While explicit advertising of tobacco products is prohibited on these platforms, promotional posts from influencers often go unnoticed. These posts not only showcase smoking in a positive light but also spread misinformation about its health risks.

“We have these very well-known, very famous young people in the entertainment industry who are becoming unpaid spokespeople for big tobacco,” says Robin Koval, CEO of Truth Initiative. She emphasizes that any depiction of tobacco use, whether it’s cigarettes, cigars, e-cigarettes, or vape pens, increases the likelihood of young people using nicotine.

Celebrities such as Nick Jonas, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, and Lily Rose Depp have been known for their smoking habits, inadvertently contributing to the normalization of smoking among young audiences. Lily Rose Depp’s recent show “The Idol” was even jokingly referred to as a “cigarette commercial” due to its excessive depictions of smoking.

While restrictions on tobacco advertising and marketing exist, tobacco companies often exploit personal social media accounts of individual celebrities and influencers to indirectly promote their products. Thispasses regulations, leading to more exposure of smoking to young people.

To combat this issue, the Truth Initiative emphasizes the importance of education and awareness. They actively engage with young people, discussing the consequences and risks associated with smoking. Robin Koval highlights the availability of tools to help people quit smoking and vaping, encouraging those who want to quit to seek support.

In recent years, some celebrities have taken a stand against smoking. Musician Dua Lipa, models Bella Hadid, and Kendall Jenner publicly announced their decision to quit smoking, setting a positive example for their followers.

Experts estimate that around 30%-50% of all smokers in the United States make attempts to quit each year. To support those who want to quit vaping nicotine, the Truth Initiative offers a text message hotline that has been utilized over 630,000 individuals. By texting “ditchvape” to 88709, individuals can access this service and receive guidance on their journey to quit smoking or vaping.

In conclusion, the pervasive depictions of tobacco use in media and the influence of celebrities and influencers on social media have a profound impact on young people. The Truth Initiative emphasizes the need for education, awareness, and available resources to help young individuals make informed choices about their health and avoid the addictive nature of nicotine.

