Smino’s New Track “Mr. Pinterest” Showcases His Rap Skills

Smino continues to impress with his latest release, “Mr. Pinterest.” Known for his vocal talents as well as his rap abilities, Smino reaffirms his rap skills with this new track. Over the iconic beat from Ludacris’ “What’s Your Fantasy,” Smino confidently delivers slick verses about his luxury cars, top-tier cannabis, and attractive companions. He also takes the opportunity to challenge his competition throughout the track.

Smino’s previous album, Luv 4 Rent, showcased his vocal abilities more prominently, but “Mr. Pinterest” proves that he hasn’t lost his touch when it comes to rapping. While some may have thought that Smino’s foray into love songs on his previous project meant a shift away from his rap skills, this new freestyle proves them wrong.

Fans of Smino will appreciate his sharp and on-point deliveries on “Mr. Pinterest.” The track is a reminder of his lyrical prowess and his ability to command attention with his wordplay. Smino’s distinctive style and unique flow continue to set him apart in the hip-hop world.

With this track, Smino surpasses Chance The Rapper in the eyes of some listeners. His confident and impressive performance on “Mr. Pinterest” solidifies his position as one of the standout artists in the rap game right now.

Overall, Smino’s new release showcases his rap skills and reminds fans why they fell in love with his music in the first place. “Mr. Pinterest” is a must-listen for hip-hop enthusiasts who appreciate clever wordplay and infectious beats.

Definitions:

– Rap skills: The abilities of an artist to deliver rhymes and lyrics in a rhythmic and artistic manner.

– Beat: The instrumental track or rhythm over which an artist raps or sings.

Source: The Ratings Game Music (Quincy)