New Regulations Urged to Address Sale of Imported Used Clothing on Instagram

In a recent press conference, Minister of Co-operatives and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Teten Masduki, reiterated his call for social network platform Instagram to take action against accounts selling imported used clothing, popularly known as thrift clothing. The minister emphasized that global platforms like Instagram must adhere to the regulations set the Indonesian government.

Masduki highlighted the violation of Trade Ministerial Regulation No. 40 of 2022, which prohibits the export and import of certain goods, including imported thrifted clothing. He emphasized the negative impact of such sales on micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). These regulations aim to protect local businesses from unfair competition and safeguard the economy.

While addressing the issue, the minister stressed that both sellers and platform providers involved in the trade of banned goods can be held accountable under criminal law. He urged Instagram and other digital platforms to comply with the applicable laws in Indonesia, emphasizing the responsibility of these platforms to prevent the trade of illegal goods.

Although Indonesia does not currently have regulations similar to the European Union’s Digital Service Act, which prohibits illegal content and trade on social media platforms, the Ministry of Co-operatives and SMEs expects Instagram to adopt ethical practices in the digital space. Collaboration with the Trade Ministry, Customs and Excise, and law enforcement officials is underway to prevent the entry of illegal goods, including thrifted clothing, into the country.

As part of their efforts to combat this issue, the government has already taken action to remove thousands of links selling imported used clothing on various e-commerce and social commerce platforms.

FAQ

Q: What is the purpose of the trade regulations?



Trade regulations aim to protect local businesses from unfair competition and ensure the stability of the economy.

Q: Why is the sale of imported thrifted clothing considered problematic?



The sale of imported thrifted clothing can harm micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) creating unfair competition and potentially impacting the local economy.

Q: Are there specific regulations that prohibit the sale of these goods?



Trade Ministerial Regulation No. 40 of 2022 prohibits the export and import of certain goods, including imported thrifted clothing.

Q: Is Instagram the only platform targeted these regulations?



No, Instagram is just one of the platforms that the Indonesian government is urging to comply with the regulations. Other digital platforms facilitating the trade of illegal goods are also expected to take appropriate action.

Sources:

– tempo.co