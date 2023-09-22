Smartphone Uses 3D Information Encryption with Dual-Light-Emitting Materials

A team of scientists has developed a new method of optical information encryption using dual-light-emitting materials that can be implemented using a smartphone. The researchers, led Professor Cheolmin Park from Nanopolymers Laboratory at Yonsei University in Korea, and Professor Seung Soon Jang from the Georgia Institute of Technology, have published their research in Light: Science & Applications.

The team has developed a 3-dimensional (3D) volumetric optical encryption technique using printable and moldable dual-light-emitting fluorescent-phosphorescent materials. They embedded fluorescent perovskite nanocrystals in metal-organic frameworks (MOFs), creating host-guest interactions for phosphorescence. By fixing guest molecules for room temperature phosphorescence within the periodic cavities of the MOFs, the researchers were able to stabilize the room temperature phosphorescence without additional processes.

The dual-light-emitting materials conceal actual information through transient phosphorescence, while fake information is presented through fluorescence under UV exposure. A 3D cubic skeleton was developed with the dual-light-emitting powder dispersed in 3D-printable polymer filaments for volumetric dual-pattern encryption. The researchers successfully demonstrated viewing-angle-dependent encryption using cube-type skeletons constructed from polymer composite filaments, utilizing a standard smartphone camera and software.

The polymer composites with dual-light-emitting materials are easily moldable with conventional 3D printers, making this system highly secure and cost-effective for optical encoding/decoding. Additionally, the technique can be used to develop multiwavelength light-emitting materials suitable for wearable, patchable, and stretchable sensors and displays.

This breakthrough in information encryption could be instrumental in protecting personal biodata, especially as human-machine interface research progresses.

