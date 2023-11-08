New Proposal in India Sparks Debate on Live TV Capabilities in Smartphones

India’s government is currently evaluating a potential policy that would enable smartphone users to watch live TV programs without relying on mobile data or streaming services. This proposal has the potential to revolutionize the way people consume media on their smartphones. However, this innovative idea is not without its detractors.

The proposed policy suggests implementing a technology called ATSC 3.0, also known as NextGen TV, which would allow smartphones to receive live TV signals without the need for cellular networks. ATSC 3.0 offers remarkable features such as 4K HDR programming and immersive audio, and it has already been successfully deployed in major cities throughout the United States.

Unsurprisingly, some major players in the mobile industry are expressing concerns about this initiative. Samsung, Qualcomm, Ericsson, and Nokia have jointly voiced their opposition, citing potential negative effects on battery performance and cellular reception. They also argue that incorporating ATSC 3.0 compatibility into smartphones could increase device costs approximately $30. Additionally, the lobbying group India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), which represents renowned phone makers like Apple and Xiaomi, has come forward to challenge the policy, claiming that no significant global phone manufacturer currently supports ATSC 3.0.

While the proposal aims to bring significant advantages to consumers, allowing them greater access to high-quality live TV content, critics point out some drawbacks. One potential flaw is the limited availability of 4K programming, which is an essential feature of ATSC 3.0. Furthermore, there are concerns regarding digital rights management (DRM) and the potential for devices to be blocked if they fail to meet specific requirements.

As the discussions surrounding this controversial policy continue, it remains to be seen how India’s government will address the concerns raised industry stakeholders while striving to enhance the television-viewing experience for smartphone users.

