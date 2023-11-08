India’s Proposed Live TV Policy Faces Opposition from Tech Giants

India’s government is currently exploring a new policy that would revolutionize the way smartphone users consume live TV content. The proposed policy aims to allow smartphones to receive live TV signals directly, eliminating the need for cellular networks or streaming services. While this innovative idea has the potential to transform the entertainment landscape in India, it is facing opposition from major players in the mobile industry.

The government’s plan involves implementing ATSC 3.0, also known as NextGen TV, a cutting-edge over-the-air (OTA) broadcast standard. ATSC 3.0 offers a range of benefits including 4K HDR programming and immersive audio. While it has already gained traction in several major US cities, its potential implementation in India has raised concerns among industry giants.

Companies like Samsung, Qualcomm, Ericsson, and Nokia have joined forces to voice their opposition to the proposed policy. They argue that incorporating ATSC 3.0 compatibility into smartphones could increase device costs an estimated $30. Additionally, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) fear that this policy could disrupt their existing manufacturing processes.

One of the major concerns raised these tech giants is the potential negative impact on battery performance and cellular reception. They argue that the integration of the new technology could potentially degrade these crucial aspects of smartphone functionality. The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), a lobbying group representing Apple, Xiaomi, and others, has also opposed the policy, highlighting the lack of global support for ATSC 3.0 among major phone manufacturers.

While ATSC 3.0 offers exciting possibilities for OTA broadcasting, it is not without its challenges. Currently, there is a limited amount of programming available in 4K, rendering the touted benefits of this feature less relevant. Additionally, concerns have been raised regarding digital rights management (DRM) and potential device blocking if specific requirements are not met. Furthermore, the rise of streaming platforms has shifted the focus away from ATSC 3.0’s capabilities.

In conclusion, India’s proposed policy to enable live TV reception on smartphones without mobile data or streaming services has generated both excitement and opposition. As the government deliberates the potential implementation of ATSC 3.0, it must carefully address the concerns raised mobile industry players while recognizing the potential for transforming the entertainment landscape in the country.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is ATSC 3.0?

A: ATSC 3.0, also known as NextGen TV, is an over-the-air (OTA) broadcast standard that offers benefits such as 4K HDR programming and immersive audio.

Q: Why are smartphone companies opposing the policy?

A: Smartphone companies fear that the proposed policy could increase device costs, disrupt manufacturing processes, and potentially degrade battery performance and cellular reception.

Q: What concerns have been raised about ATSC 3.0?

A: Concerns include the limited availability of 4K programming, digital rights management (DRM) issues, and the overshadowing of ATSC 3.0 streaming platforms.

Q: Which companies are opposing the policy?

A: Tech giants such as Samsung, Qualcomm, Ericsson, and Nokia have expressed their opposition to India’s proposed policy. The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) has also voiced concerns.