SmartKem’s Innovative Technology Sets the Stage for the Future of Displays

Manchester, UK – In a groundbreaking collaboration between SmartKem, Inc. and Prof. Xiaojun Guo’s group at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, a scientific paper titled “Wafer-scale organic-on-III-V monolithic heterogeneous integration for active-matrix micro-LED displays” has been published in the esteemed peer-reviewed journal, Nature Communications. This publication marks a significant step forward in the field of electronics and displays.

SmartKem, a company at the forefront of reshaping the world of electronics, has developed disruptive organic thin-film transistors (OTFTs) that have the potential to revolutionize display technology. The company’s patented TRUFLEX® OTFT technology offers low temperature processing and high charge mobility, making it a game-changer in the industry.

The published paper highlights the successful demonstration of the first OTFT-driven active-matrix micro-LED displays. These displays boast impressive features, including the highest brightness of 150,000 nits and a remarkable resolution of 254 pixels-per-inch. Moreover, the low-temperature organic last integration processes used in this study are fully compatible with micro-LED processes, allowing for direct fabrication of the active-matrix OTFT array on top of the LEDs without compromising micro-LED performance.

This groundbreaking research paves the way for the realization of active-matrix micro-LED displays through the direct fabrication of high-density OTFT arrays onto the micro-LED plane. The implications of this work extend to a wide range of applications, from next-generation televisions and laptops to augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets, as well as smartwatches and smartphones.

With its research and development facility in Manchester, UK, and semiconductor manufacturing processes at the Centre for Process Innovation (CPI) in Sedgefield, UK, SmartKem is well-positioned to further develop and commercialize its cutting-edge technology. The company’s extensive intellectual property portfolio includes 125 granted patents and 40 codified trade secrets across various display technologies.

SmartKem’s innovative approach to display technology has garnered attention and recognition within the industry. The recent publication in Nature Communications solidifies the company’s position as a key player in driving the future of displays.

