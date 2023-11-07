SmartKem’s Breakthrough Paper on Micro-LED Displays Published in Nature Communications

Manchester-based company SmartKem, Inc. has made a significant contribution to the field of electronics with its organic thin-film transistors (OTFTs), a technology poised to drive the next generation of displays. Recently, their groundbreaking research on micro-LED displays was published in the esteemed scientific journal Nature Communications.

Titled “Wafer-scale organic-on-III-V monolithic heterogeneous integration for active-matrix micro-LED displays,” the paper is the result of a collaboration between SmartKem and Prof. Xiaojun Guo’s group at Shanghai Jiao Tong University. It was co-authored SmartKem’s Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Simon Ogier, as well as engineers Dan Sharkey, Andrew Baker, and Alejandro Carreras.

This ground-breaking research focuses on the development of a novel approach to integrating organic thin-film transistors (OTFTs) onto micro-LED displays. By utilizing SmartKem’s patented TRUFLEX® technology, which offers the benefits of low temperature processing and high charge mobility, the team was able to demonstrate the first-ever OTFT-driven active-matrix micro-LED displays. These displays showcased an impressive brightness of 150,000 nits and a resolution of 254 pixels-per-inch, setting new standards for display performance.

Through this innovative research, SmartKem has opened up possibilities for the realization of active-matrix micro-LED displays using fully compatible and high-density OTFT arrays. This breakthrough holds great promise for the future of display technology, offering new opportunities for applications in televisions, laptops, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets, smartphones, and more.

SmartKem’s approach also emphasizes cost-effectiveness enabling low temperature printing processes that are compatible with existing manufacturing infrastructure. This breakthrough has the potential to revolutionize the display industry and position SmartKem at the forefront of innovation in this field.

For those interested in reading the paper, an open-access link can be found on the Nature Communications website. SmartKem’s OTCQB information is available on the OTC Markets website.

