SmartFactory-KL, a prominent research and industry network in Germany, has made the decision to cease its presence on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) as of January 1, 2024. The organization’s commitment to responsible science and factual information has led to this choice, as they seek to distance themselves from the misinformation and polarizing content associated with the platform. Instead, SmartFactory-KL will now focus its communications on LinkedIn, a platform that fosters constructive discussions based on evidence-based research.

The decision to leave social media platform X reflects SmartFactory-KL’s core values of accuracy, scientific rigor, and evidence-based findings. The organization, which specializes in Industrie 4.0 and digital transformation, aims to promote transparency, reliability, and accuracy in its information sharing. Dr. Ingo Herbst, head of communications at SmartFactory-KL, stated that remaining on X would mean tacitly supporting comments and tendencies that do not align with their principles of responsible science and facts.

Martin Ruskowski, chairman of the management board of SmartFactory-KL, expressed that X has become increasingly irrelevant to the organization. The network tends to use LinkedIn, where objective and constructive communication is more prevalent. The shift to LinkedIn allows SmartFactory-KL to foster productive discussions based on factual research.

As a research institution involved in supervising PhD dissertations and developing advanced manufacturing solutions, SmartFactory-KL is dedicated to transparent and reliable information sharing. The decision to discontinue its presence on X comes as a result of the platform’s association with unverified information and polarizing ideologies. SmartFactory-KL finds this environment unproductive and seeks to distance itself from such practices.

Moving forward, SmartFactory-KL will focus exclusively on LinkedIn for its communication efforts, aiming to promote responsible science and foster productive discussions based on factual research. By prioritizing transparency, reliability, and accuracy, SmartFactory-KL aims to continue advancing the development and implementation of future production concepts for Industrie 4.0.

Source: SmartFactory-KL