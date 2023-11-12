Discover the Unbeatable Price of the Hisense 50″ QLED 4K Smart TV

Looking for a top-notch Smart TV without breaking the bank? Look no further, as we have an exclusive offer from Amazon that allows you to bring home an excellent 50-inch television at an incredible price of 349 euros. This promotion provides the perfect opportunity to enhance your viewing experience without emptying your wallet.

The Hisense 50E77KQ Smart TV is a true gem in terms of both performance and aesthetics. Boasting a Dolby Atmos system with immersive 360° audio and a sleek, slim design made of borderless metal, this television adds elegance and quality to any space. The visual experience is outstanding, thanks to the cutting-edge QLED 4K panel with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+. Plus, the Full Array Local Dimming technology allows for independent control of different areas on the screen, delivering an incredible contrast and deep blacks. With Hisense’s AI-based graphics processing and a dedicated processor, the TV swiftly and efficiently enhances the picture quality of any content.

This Hisense Smart TV also comes equipped with Alexa, the popular virtual assistant. By utilizing Alexa, you gain access to a multitude of features that adapt to your language patterns, vocabulary, and preferences over time. Ask Alexa questions, listen to the latest news, receive weather forecasts and traffic updates, control your smart home, and much more.

The Smart TV functionality is powered the advanced Smart VIDAA U6 operating system, providing you with a seamless experience while enjoying popular apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, DAZN, TimVision, Disney+, and even a built-in web browser. The HDMI 2.0 ensures enhanced gaming performance with features like Game Mode Plus, ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), and Low Input Lag.

Don’t miss out on this incredible deal. Visit Amazon now and take advantage of the active promotion to bring home this technological masterpiece for only 349 euros. Enjoy fast and free deliveries throughout Italy with Amazon Prime, and with Cofidis, you have the option to pay for your purchase in convenient, interest-free installments.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the screen size of the Hisense 50″ QLED 4K Smart TV?

The Hisense 50E77KQ Smart TV features a 50-inch screen, allowing you to enjoy your favorite content on a large display.

2. What is the advantage of the QLED 4K panel with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+?

The QLED 4K panel, combined with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+ technology, ensures vibrant colors, detailed image quality, and an exceptional viewing experience with high dynamic range content.

3. Can I control the TV using Alexa?

Absolutely! The Hisense 50″ QLED 4K Smart TV includes Alexa integration, allowing you to control various features and access a wide range of voice-activated functions.

4. Which apps are available on the Smart TV?

The TV runs on the Smart VIDAA U6 operating system and provides access to popular apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, DAZN, TimVision, Disney+, and more.

