Get a Great Deal on the Philips Qled 55″ TV at Walmart’s Irresistible Sale

If you’re in the market for a new television, you won’t want to miss the incredible offer from Walmart’s Irresistible Sale. They are currently offering the Philips Qled 55″ TV for only 5,992 pesos, making it an offer that’s too good to pass up.

The Philips Qled 55″ TV is not only a generous size at 55 inches, but it also boasts impressive features. With Roku TV, a Qled panel, and Dolby Vision technology, the image quality and brightness in 4K are outstanding. The sound quality is equally as impressive, thanks to Dolby Atmos, which provides an immersive and enveloping audio experience.

In terms of connectivity, the TV offers 4 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, a headphone output, ethernet, and digital audio. It also has built-in WiFi and Bluetooth, allowing you to connect headphones, gaming controllers, or soundbars effortlessly.

To take advantage of the discount and bring the price down to 5,992 pesos, you’ll need to select the 18-month payment option and use the code associated with your preferred bank. For BBVA or Citibanamex, use the code EFIWM, or for other banks, use EFIWM18.

Walmart has partnered with almost every major bank to offer discounts and promotions during their Irresistible Sale. If you’re curious about what other deals are available, be sure to check out our comprehensive guide that covers not only Walmart but also Bodega Aurrera and Sam’s Club.

So don’t miss out on this fantastic deal on the Philips Qled 55″ TV at Walmart. It’s an opportunity to upgrade your home entertainment system without breaking the bank.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I use the discount code with any payment method?

No, the discount code is specifically tied to certain banks. You must use the designated code for BBVA or Citibanamex if you want to select those payment options.

2. Does the TV come with a warranty?

Yes, the Philips Qled 55″ TV comes with a standard manufacturer’s warranty. Be sure to check the details of the warranty before making your purchase.

3. Is the discount available online and in-store?

The discount is available exclusively online. You can place your order through the Walmart website or app and have the TV delivered to your doorstep.

4. Can I return the TV if I’m not satisfied?

Yes, Walmart has a return policy that allows customers to return items within a specified time frame. Check the return policy on the Walmart website for more information.