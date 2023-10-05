Data Leaks in Bangladesh Raise Concerns About Personal Information Security

The leakage of personal information, affecting thousands of people, from the Registrar General’s office in Bangladesh has raised concerns about data security in the country. The Office of the Registrar General, BDRIS, utilized NID data verification services provided the EC, which later revealed that the leakage occurred due to non-compliant data storage practices.

As a result of this incident, the Election Commission (EC) held a meeting with experts to address the situation. It was recommended to closely monitor contracted organizations and conduct regular information technology audits (IT audits) to ensure data security. State Minister for Information Technology, Junaid Ahmed, stated that the government website lacked essential security measures and emphasized the need for accountability.

Recently, another incident came to light involving the leakage of personal information and documents from an education board’s website. Rajesh Palit, a professor at the North South University, expressed his concerns about the increasing rate of information leaks. He highlighted the potential risks and emphasized that the leakage of personal information could make individuals vulnerable to criminal activities.

Data leaks have had consequences in various countries worldwide. In Singapore, the Integrated Health Information System was fined USD 750,000 for a similar incident. However, in Bangladesh, there is no known precedent of anyone facing punishment for a data leak.

It is crucial for both government agencies and private organizations in Bangladesh to prioritize data security and take appropriate measures to safeguard personal information. This includes implementing essential security measures, conducting regular IT audits, and ensuring accountability for any data breaches.

