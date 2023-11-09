Why Mentoring Young Radio Talent is Vital for the Industry’s Growth

In the ever-evolving world of media, we’ve witnessed a surge of reality TV and social media personalities transitioning into the radio space. While their popularity cannot be denied, Kent ‘Smallzy’ Small, the host of Nova Entertainment’s ‘Smallzy Surgery,’ argues that it is more crucial to focus on nurturing young up-and-coming talent and celebrating “radio lifers” than to solely champion hosts who have recently found fame.

According to Smallzy, radio individuals who have not grown up within the industry or built their careers around it are more likely to experience burnout, miss out on invaluable learnings, and struggle compared to those he refers to as “radio lifers.” Drawing a distinction between himself, Kyle and Jackie O, and Tim Blackwell, he emphasized the importance of being immersed in radio from the very beginning, working their way up, and accumulating comprehensive knowledge along the way.

While it may appear effortless, Smallzy believes that being a successful radio host necessitates a set of skills that requires time and dedication to develop. He highlights the arduous nature of the job, where hosts must continuously be present, regardless of their mood, condition, or personal circumstances. This deep understanding of radio comes from years of dedication, allowing these “radio lifers” to effortlessly connect with their listeners.

Mentorship holds significant value in an industry like radio, saturated with challenges and demands. Smallzy affirms that aspiring radio talent should be provided with guidance and support. The excitement and ambition displayed young individuals eager to pursue a career in radio excites him, motivating him to extend a helping hand, just as he himself received when he started out.

