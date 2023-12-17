Wake County Sees Culture War Influence Local Politics

An ongoing battle over LGBTQ rights in Wake County, North Carolina, highlights the influence of culture wars in local politics. Jack Turnwald, a transgender resident and 2023 municipal election candidate for Holly Springs town council, experienced firsthand the divisive nature of these issues. Turnwald moved to Holly Springs to be with their family and became involved in advocating for an ordinance to protect LGBTQ residents from discrimination. However, the effort failed, and Turnwald’s experience shed light on the dominance of culture war issues in American suburbia.

Municipal elections in Wake County have recently become far from sleepy affairs, with both political parties heavily involved in nonpartisan contests. Wake County, home to Raleigh, has seen a significant shift towards Democrats over the past 25 years. The growing suburbs in Raleigh and Durham present an opportunity for Democrats to flip the battleground in the 2024 presidential election. On the other hand, Republicans seek to limit Democratic gains, particularly focusing on wedge issues such as abortion and LGBTQ rights.

In the last nine months, the Republican-controlled state legislature has passed controversial legislation despite the vetoes of Democratic Governor Roy Cooper. These measures include limiting abortion access, banning gender-affirming care for minors, and mandating that transgender athletes participate in sports based on their assigned gender at birth. Additionally, conservative education policies have been implemented, including expanded school vouchers and a parental “bill of rights” that restricts teaching on gender identity and sexuality in K-4 classrooms.

Culture war issues have even made their way to local school boards, with conservative groups like Moms for Liberty voicing opposition to certain curriculum subjects. This has led to contentious debates over what children should be taught in schools. The influence of these culture wars has had personal effects as well, with Turnwald experiencing challenges as an openly transgender educator.

The battle over LGBTQ rights in Wake County reflects the larger polarization in American society and underscores the importance of local politics. These issues, once considered primarily national concerns, now have a significant impact on suburban communities. As the culture wars continue to dominate political discourse, it remains to be seen how these divisions will shape the future of Wake County and the nation as a whole.