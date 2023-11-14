New Tools and Resources for Small Businesses: A Game Changer for Entrepreneurs

Small businesses are constantly seeking innovative tools and resources to maximize their success. In this fast-paced business landscape, staying up to date with the latest advancements can be a game changer. That’s why we have compiled some exciting news in the small business world to help entrepreneurs thrive in today’s competitive market.

American Express Small Business Saturday: Support Local Entrepreneurs

Registration is now open for the highly anticipated American Express Small Business Saturday event. Scheduled for November 25, this annual sales holiday actively encourages consumers to shop at nearby brick-and-mortar stores through its interactive map. By participating, consumers not only find unique holiday gifts but also help local entrepreneurs thrive. To register, small business owners need to set up their profile on the American Express Merchant Profile page using their employer identification number. Since its launch in 2010, this event, co-sponsored the U.S. Small Business Administration, has generated a remarkable $184 billion in revenue for local retailers.

The SBA’s Commitment to Empowering Women and Minority Entrepreneurs

Under the Biden presidency, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has made significant strides in empowering women and minority entrepreneurs. Loan distribution has surged, especially among Asian American (36%), Black (over 50%), and Latino (over 50%) business owners since 2020. Furthermore, lending to women entrepreneurs increased an impressive 70% in 2023 alone. To further their commitment to improving access to capital for underserved communities, the SBA has also simplified its loan application process, making it easier for entrepreneurs to request government-backed funding.

Protecting Small Businesses from Check Fraud

Unfortunately, small businesses are facing an alarming rise in check fraud. A study Mitek, a mobile deposit leader, revealed that 31% of entrepreneurs have been victims of credit fraud since the start of 2023. Shockingly, 65% of those affected reported losses exceeding $50,000. This increase in criminal activity has also fueled concerns about data privacy, with 80% of shoppers expressing fears about their personal information being stolen.

TikTok’s Push for Enhanced eCommerce

TikTok, the popular social media platform, is intensifying its efforts to attract more merchants to its in-app eCommerce platform. In a bid to improve the user experience, TikTok is now offering logistics services. However, the company will be outsourcing its warehousing and delivery operations to trusted third-party providers, including ShipBob and Newegg. By aligning with these providers, TikTok aims to create a seamless and fast shipping experience for merchants and customers.

In this ever-evolving business landscape, staying informed about the latest tools, resources, and trends is crucial for small business success. By leveraging these advancements, entrepreneurs can position themselves for growth and overcome the challenges they face.

