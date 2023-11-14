Fresh Innovations for Small Businesses

Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are continually seeking new tools and resources to enhance their operations and stay competitive in the dynamic marketplace. In recent times, several exciting innovations have emerged, providing SMBs with the edge they need to thrive. Let’s explore some of these game-changing developments.

Increased Access to Capital

Under the Biden administration, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has made commendable progress in improving access to capital for underrepresented communities. Loan distribution among Asian American entrepreneurs has increased 36%, while Black and Latino business owners have seen a surge of over 50% in funding. Remarkably, lending to women entrepreneurs has witnessed an astonishing growth of 70%. These initiatives align with the White House’s goal of enhancing financial opportunities for marginalized groups. The SBA has also streamlined its loan application process, making it more straightforward for SMBs to request government-backed funding.

Seamless eCommerce Experience

TikTok, the popular social media platform, is working towards enhancing its in-app eCommerce platform to attract more merchants. By offering logistics services, TikTok aims to address concerns raised both buyers and sellers. To achieve this, the company plans to outsource warehousing and delivery operations to established third-party providers like ShipBob and Newegg. This strategic move will ensure a seamless and efficient shipping experience for merchants and customers alike.

Combatting Check Fraud

The rise in small business check fraud in 2023 has prompted increased vigilance and measures to protect entrepreneurs. According to a study Mitek, a leading mobile deposit provider, 31% of SMBs have fallen victim to credit fraud this year, with 65% having experienced losses exceeding $50,000. This surge in criminal activity has also raised concerns about data privacy among consumers, with 80% expressing fears of potential information theft. SMBs must remain vigilant and implement adequate security measures to prevent check fraud and safeguard sensitive data.

Empowering Local Businesses

The American Express Small Business Saturday event, eagerly awaited small business owners and consumers alike, is set to take place on November 25. This annual sales holiday encourages consumers to support local entrepreneurs shopping at nearby storefronts. Through an interactive map, consumers can easily locate participating businesses and contribute to their community’s economic growth. Over the years, this event has been instrumental in generating a staggering $184 billion in revenue for local retailers since its inception in 2010. Small business owners can register for the event setting up their profile on the American Express Merchant Profile page.

As the small business landscape evolves, embracing these innovative tools and resources is crucial for success. Stay tuned to ASBN for the latest updates and insights to help your SMB thrive in today’s competitive business world.

FAQ

1. How has lending to underrepresented entrepreneurs changed under the Biden administration?

Loan distribution among Asian American entrepreneurs has increased 36%, while Black and Latino business owners have seen a surge of over 50% in funding. Lending to women entrepreneurs has witnessed an astonishing growth of 70%.

2. What measures can SMBs take to combat check fraud?

SMBs should implement robust security measures to protect against check fraud, including building strong internal controls, regularly monitoring bank accounts, and educating employees about potential risks and prevention strategies.

3. How can small businesses participate in the American Express Small Business Saturday event?

Small businesses can participate in the American Express Small Business Saturday event registering on the American Express Merchant Profile page using their employer identification number. This event allows consumers to shop at local storefronts and support their community’s entrepreneurs.