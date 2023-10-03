Google Updates AI Chatbot and introduces Microsoft Copilot

Google has unveiled an updated version of Bard, its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, providing users with real-time data from various Google apps and the ability to fact-check it. The tech giant has also revealed a new strategy to merge multiple apps and data sources into a single tool called Microsoft Copilot. This integration will offer both professional and consumer uses, allowing users to access information seamlessly across different platforms.

Labor Market Sees an Increase in Job Applicants

The labor market has experienced a normalization as more job applicants entered the workforce in August. According to labor market data from Wells Fargo, unemployment rates have been on the rise since March, coinciding with an increase in job seekers. In August, 19 states observed a higher month-over-month unemployment rate. However, despite the increase in joblessness, overall rates remain below historical levels as job demands continue to surpass supply.

Small Business Confidence Reaches Post-Pandemic High

Small business owners have reported the highest levels of confidence in the U.S. economy since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The third quarter Small Business Index, maintained the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, tracks changes in sentiments among entrepreneurs and small business owners. Despite concerns about inflation and interest rates, 33% of those surveyed believed that the national economy was healthy, while 38% held similar views about their local economy. These figures represent significant increases from the previous quarter.

TikTok Partners with CommerceHub to Enhance In-App Shopping

Popular social media platform TikTok has announced a collaboration with digital retailing platform CommerceHub to enhance its in-app shopping experience. TikTok Shop, the latest feature on the platform, allows users to directly purchase products without leaving the app. The partnership with CommerceHub will enable TikTok to tap into the retail firm’s vast network of 40,000 brands, facilitating the rapid onboarding of businesses. This collaboration aims to significantly expand the number of businesses on TikTok streamlining the process and providing custom app integrations.

Sources:

– Google unveils a more user-friendly version of Bard, its AI chatbot – Technext

– Labor supply normalizes as more job applicants enter the market – Wells Fargo

– Confidence reaches post-pandemic high among small business owners in Q3 – U.S. Chamber of Commerce

– TikTok partners with CommerceHub to expand in-app shopping options – Reuters