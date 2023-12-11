Small Businesses Thrive Utilizing Social Media

A rising number of small businesses in Utah are finding success leveraging the power of social media. One such business is Madi Stitches, an apparel shop that has adapted to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic establishing a strong online presence.

Shop owner Madison Siebers, who has been embroidering since high school, credits platforms like Instagram and TikTok for the growth of her business. Without spending much on marketing, Siebers has been able to reach a broad audience through e-commerce. With thousands of followers and buyers on social media, she has successfully expanded her customer base.

Madi Stitches began with offering sweatshirts but has since diversified its product range to include t-shirts, postcards, and other souvenirs. Interestingly, only 5% of their followers reside in Utah, with a majority being young adults who appreciate nature and feminine, whimsical designs.

The significance of social media as a catalyst for the success of small businesses cannot be overstated. It has not only made Madi Stitches popular but also profitable. By utilizing platforms like Instagram and TikTok, the shop has been able to bring art to a wider audience and defy the notion that only famous artists can gain recognition.

Hazel Brunner, a graphic design student at BYU, believes that social media is the future for artistic fields. As society continues to move online, small corporations like Madi Stitches are finding social media to be an effective tool for increasing visibility and reaching their target audience.

Looking ahead, Madison Siebers plans to expand her inventory and explore the possibility of selling her products in physical storefronts. However, she acknowledges that social media will remain essential to her business strategy.

In conclusion, small businesses like Madi Stitches are thriving harnessing the power of social media. The story of their success serves as a testament to the opportunities and potential that platforms like Instagram and TikTok present for entrepreneurs in today’s digital age.