Discover the Intriguing Journey of Sylvester Stallone in His New Netflix Documentary

Sylvester Stallone, the iconic actor known for his roles in movies such as Rocky and Rambo, invites viewers into his world in his newest Netflix documentary. Directed Thom Zimny and executive produced Stallone himself, this captivating film provides a unique and unexpected perspective on the life and career of an entertainment legend.

Titled simply “Sly,” the documentary takes a deep dive into Stallone’s personal experiences, triumphs, and regrets. Instead of focusing solely on his achievements, the film begins with Stallone’s introspection and candid admission of regret in the face of the passage of time. As we witness removal men packing up his LA mansion, Stallone reflects on his journey and embarks on new adventures.

Through his trademark drawl, Stallone shares intimate details about his childhood, shaped neglect and abuse, and how those experiences still haunt him. Surprisingly, Stallone’s vulnerability in discussing these emotional scars showcases a side of the actor that many may not have expected. It becomes evident that the approval and attention he receives from his audience have always served as a substitute for the love he longed for from his parents.

The documentary also delves into Stallone’s major works, such as Rocky and First Blood, revealing how these films were deeply rooted in his personal experiences and emotions. Stallone’s exploration of his relationship with his father, his sense of outsiderdom, and his struggles with fame adds a new layer of depth to these action classics.

While Stallone remains humble and self-reflective throughout the film, certain topics are noticeably absent. The documentary skims over his three marriages, the tragic death of his son Sage, and the multiple accusations of sexual assault and abuse he has faced. Despite these omissions, the film’s storytelling captivates viewers, drawing them into Stallone’s world and leaving them with a newfound appreciation for his journey.

