Cookies: From Social Media Success to Franchising

Josie Powell and Jozef Kozik lost their jobs during the pandemic, but they didn’t let that stop them. They turned to social media to build a following for their baking business, and it paid off. With viral TikTok content, their cookie sales soared and they were able to open a store in southern France.

Social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram played a crucial role in their success. Posting videos on TikTok showcasing their delicious cookies attracted a massive following of more than 360,000 users. Powell explains that the interactive nature of videos was more appealing compared to regular pictures.

However, as TikTok’s popularity grew, so did the competition. Powell acknowledges that it became harder to grow on the platform with so many users trying to do the same. The same trend is happening on Instagram with the introduction of Reels. Currently, YouTube is seeing a surge in growth with its Shorts feature.

Despite the challenges of social media, the online and in-store success of their cookie business has prompted Powell and Kozik to consider expansion. They are exploring the option of franchising their brand, allowing independent traders to use the JoJo’s Dough name for a licensing fee. This would enable them to expand more rapidly and earn more income compared to setting up multiple shops themselves.

France is renowned for its cuisine, particularly its bread, pastries, and patisseries. The success of JoJo’s Dough demonstrates that it is possible to cater to the French market creating a strong online presence alongside a quality product.

Creating an engaging and dynamic online presence has become just as important as creating a mouth-watering cookie. With the right mix of social media marketing and delicious treats, Josie and Jozef have proven that a successful business can be built from the ground up, even in challenging times.

