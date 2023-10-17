Sling TV Introduces 50% Discount on Base Packages

Sling TV, the popular live TV streaming service, is offering a new promotion that includes significant discounts on its base plans. Both Sling Blue and Sling Orange are now available for just $20 a month, a 50% discount off the regular $40 monthly subscription price. Customers also have the option to combine the two packages and get Sling Orange + Blue for just $27.50, down from $55 a month. However, this limited-time offer only applies to the first month of service.

Sling Orange offers access to 30+ cable channels such as TNT, TBS, CNN, and ESPN. On the other hand, Sling Blue includes access to Fox and NBC in select markets, as well as FX, USA, and other networks, but does not include ESPN. The combined Blue and Orange package offers over 50 networks.

With Sling TV, customers can watch live TV online without a cable subscription. The channel lineup includes a variety of networks, from sports channels to AMC, E!, FX, MTV, Showtime, and TLC. The service also offers DVR to watch replays of favorite programs, along with thousands of on-demand shows and movies. Sling’s plans allow streaming on multiple devices, with Sling Orange + Blue subscribers able to stream on up to four devices simultaneously.

In addition to the base package discounts, Sling TV has other deals available. Customers interested in watching the NBA online can sign up for Sling Orange + NBA League Pass and pay only $270 for six months of access, a $60 savings. There is also a month-to-month option with the NBA Monthly Bundle for $50 a month.

Furthermore, Sling TV has a couple of streaming deals for premium channels. Customers can enjoy 30 days of free Showtime, MGM+, and AMC+ and receive a free Amazon Fire Stick Lite and $10 off their first month.

This promotional price cut aims to attract more subscribers to Sling TV while other competing services are increasing their pricing. Hulu recently raised the price of its own live TV bundle from $69.99 to $76.99 per month.

