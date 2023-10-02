Get the Best Deals on Live TV Streaming Services

Looking to try out a live TV streaming service? Now is the perfect time, as Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV are currently offering great deals to coincide with the start of the 2023 NHL and NBA seasons.

Sling TV Deal: If you’re interested in Sling TV, act quickly as this offer ends tonight, October 2, 2023! New subscribers can save 50% on their first month of Sling TV. Whether you prefer Sling Blue for news and entertainment, Sling Orange for sports and family content, or Sling Orange & Blue for a combination of both, you can take advantage of this half-off deal.

Sling TV is known for being one of the most affordable live TV streaming services. For $40 per month, Sling Blue offers access to 40 channels including popular networks like FX, CNN, Fox News, USA, and local ABC, NBC, and Fox channels in select markets. Sling Orange, also priced at $40 per month, provides over 30 channels including ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3. With the deal, the first month of either Sling Orange or Sling Blue is only $20. For those who want both Sling Orange & Blue, the usual price of $55 per month is halved for the first month, making it $27.50. Additionally, each plan includes 50 hours of DVR storage.

Hulu + Live TV Deal: Hulu+Live TV is offering an amazing deal just in time for the 2023 NFL season. New and eligible subscribers who sign up between now and October 11 can receive $20 off each month for three months, bringing the monthly cost down to just $49.99.

Hulu + Live TV provides an extensive channel lineup with over 85 channels covering news, entertainment, sports, and family-friendly content. If you’re an NFL fan, you’ll be able to watch games on ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, and ESPN2. In addition to the live TV options, subscribers can also enjoy Hulu’s vast library of on-demand shows and movies, including content from Disney, Star Wars, Marvel, and National Geographic on Disney+. Furthermore, Hulu + Live TV offers access to live sports such as college football, UFC, and the PGA Tour on ESPN+.

Don’t miss out on these fantastic deals! Sign up for Sling TV or Hulu + Live TV and save money while enjoying your favorite TV shows, movies, and sports.

