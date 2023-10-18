Sling TV Freestream Expands Channel Lineup with New Additions

Sling TV has been making waves with its free ad-supported streaming service, Sling TV Freestream. Offering over 430 free channels and more than 41,000 on-demand titles, it has become a go-to choice for cord-cutters. This week, Sling TV Freestream has further expanded its offerings adding eight new channels to its lineup.

Some of the new channels included in the latest update are Crime Plus, Horror Plus, B2 Sports Channel, The Bob Ross Channel in Spanish, Nacelle Pop Channel, Revry, Revry Brasil, and VHS Plus. These additions join the already impressive list of channels that Sling TV Freestream has added over the past month.

The best part of Sling TV Freestream is that it is completely free, with no credit card required. Users can access the service through the Sling app on various devices, including Amazon, Roku, Comcast, LG, Samsung, Xbox, and Vizio. The availability on multiple platforms ensures that customers can enjoy high-quality programming without any barriers.

Sling TV Freestream is a perfect option for those who want to explore a wide range of content without subscribing to a paid service. The extensive channel lineup caters to various interests, from crime and horror enthusiasts to sports fans and travelers. With the addition of these new channels, Sling TV Freestream continues to prioritize customer satisfaction offering diverse and engaging content.

So, if you’re looking for a free streaming service that provides a vast selection of channels and on-demand titles, Sling TV Freestream is worth checking out. Enjoy entertainment without the hassle of subscriptions or payments, and dive into a world of captivating programming.

Definitions:

– Sling TV: A streaming television service that offers live TV and on-demand content. Sling TV Freestream is the free ad-supported version of the service.

– Cord-cutters: Individuals who have decided to cancel their cable or satellite TV subscriptions in favor of streaming services.

– Ad-supported: Refers to a streaming service that is available for free but includes advertisements.

– On-demand: Content that is available for immediate viewing or downloading, rather than being broadcast at set times.