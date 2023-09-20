Sling TV Freestream Adds Nine New Channels to its Lineup

Sling TV Freestream, the free ad-supported streaming service of Sling TV, has recently expanded its channel lineup adding nine new channels. This brings the total number of free channels available on Sling TV Freestream to over 430, with over 41,000 on-demand titles.

The service is accessible through the Sling app on various devices including Amazon, Roku, Comcast, LG, Samsung, Xbox, and Vizio. Sling TV Freestream aims to provide users with a no-barrier entry point to high-quality programming without requiring any payment or credit card information.

The newly added channels include Cook Chop Chat, Hip Hop WE TV, MSG Sportzone, PFL, Quip, Revry Latinx, Sleuth, Supermarket Sweep, and Jamie Oliver Channel. These channels offer a diverse range of content catering to different interests.

In addition to these new additions, Sling TV Freestream has also been expanding its channel lineup throughout the month. Some of the channels added include HSN, Binge TV, Star Jalsha, Star Jalsha Movies, Vijay Super, Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies, Star Maa Movies, Star Maa Gold, Star Maa Music, Star Suvarna Plus, Star Plus, Star Bharat, Star Gold, Star Gold 2, Star Pravah, Star Pravah Picture, Star India Video on Demand, and Hotstar Specials.

Sling TV Freestream aims to offer a wider range of content options to its users, ensuring that there is something for everyone’s preferences. This expansion of the channel lineup demonstrates Sling TV’s commitment to providing a comprehensive streaming experience for its viewers.

