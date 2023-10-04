Sling TV Freestream Adds New Channels to its Free Streaming Service

Sling TV, known for its paid streaming service, now offers a free ad-supported streaming service called Sling TV Freestream. This service provides users with access to over 430 free channels and over 41,000 on-demand titles. Recently, Sling TV Freestream announced the addition of ten new channels to its lineup, expanding its range of content offerings.

To access Sling TV Freestream, users can simply download the Sling app on devices such as Amazon, Roku, Comcast, LG, Samsung, Xbox, and Vizio. The service is also gradually rolling out on other major devices, ensuring a seamless experience for customers without the need for payment or credit card information.

The new channels added to Sling TV Freestream this week include Action Plus, B4U Black Voices Plus, Boxing TV, Comedy, Family Flix Plus, Quip, Salem News Channel, The Big Stories, Sleuth, and True Crime Now. Additionally, Sling TV Freestream introduced several other channels earlier this month such as HSN, Cook Chop Chat, Hip Hop WE TV, MSG Sportzone, Quip, Revry Latinx, Sleuth, Supermarket Sweep, Jamie Oliver Channel, and Binge TV.

With this expansion, Sling TV Freestream aims to provide viewers with a diverse range of programming options without any financial barriers. Users can enjoy movies, TV shows, news, sports, and more from a broad selection of channels. Sling TV Freestream continues to innovate and add new content, making it a valuable free streaming service for those looking to access high-quality programming without subscription fees or credit card requirements.

Sources: Sling TV Freestream, Sling TV.