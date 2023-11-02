Sling TV Unveils Exciting New Features to Enhance User Experience

Sling TV, the third-largest live streaming service in the U.S., has just announced several new features that will undoubtedly elevate the viewing experience for its users. In its commitment to providing the best television experience possible, Sling TV aims to empower its customers putting them in control of their entertainment.

One of the major updates includes access to live sports scores for a variety of leagues, such as college football and basketball, the NFL, NBA, NHL, and Major League Baseball. Users can now easily find team statistics, including records, seedings, and rankings, as well as live game clocks and scores. These features have been integrated into the home screen and video player, ensuring that users can quickly and conveniently access all the sports-related information they need.

Another exciting development is the ability to use Apple ID to purchase a Sling subscription and manage other purchases and add-ons via Apple Pay. This streamlined process makes it even easier for users to enjoy Sling TV and personalize their viewing experience.

Additionally, Sling TV has made significant improvements to its user interface, allowing users to immediately subscribe to recommended content from search results, the home page, or other partner platforms. This convenient feature eliminates any unnecessary steps and ensures that users can dive straight into their favorite shows or movies.

User profiles are now available on all devices, allowing for a more personalized experience. Each account can have up to five user profiles, which can be individually labeled and color-coded, making it easy for everyone in the household to customize their preferences.

With over 2 million subscribers as of October 2023, Sling TV continues to gain popularity in the live streaming market. While it may have fewer subscribers than Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV offers a free service that requires no signup. The basic Sling plans start at $40, with discounts available for the first month of service.

Sling TV’s commitment to innovation and customer-centric features sets it apart in the competitive streaming landscape. With these new updates, users can expect an even more immersive and personalized viewing experience.

