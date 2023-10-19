Social Media and Healthy Eating: Topics Discussed at Sligo Women in Business Meeting

At the latest Sligo Women in Business Network (SWIBN) meeting, two important topics were discussed: the use of social media in promoting business and incorporating healthy eating into the business day. Debbi Woodward of Logis Media spoke about the benefits of utilizing social media platforms for business promotion, while Ann Gilligan of Horan’s Healthstore provided insights on how to maintain a healthy eating routine even with a busy schedule. Both speakers emphasized the importance of professionalism and kindness in the business world.

The SWIBN has several upcoming events scheduled for the rest of the year. In October, the network will be celebrating National Women’s Enterprise Day hosting women from Leitrim and Donegal. Norah Casey, a special guest, will share her expertise and experiences with the attendees. Furthermore, in November, the meeting will be organized Europe Direct Sligo, with Maria Walsh, a Member of the European Parliament, as the host. Walsh will discuss the significance of grassroots-level involvement in influencing European Policy.

The SWIBN welcomes women involved in businesses located in or connected to County Sligo. Monthly meetings are held on the last Tuesday of each month, with the timing alternating between breakfast, lunch, and evening sessions. To participate in the next event or join the network, visit the SWIBN website.

Sources:

– Sligo Champion