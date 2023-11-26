Are TikTok Algorithms Influencing Views on the Israel-Gaza Conflict?

As social media becomes an increasingly influential element in our lives, there are growing concerns about how platforms like TikTok are shaping our perspectives on important global events, like the Israel-Gaza conflict. TikTok’s algorithm, like those on other social media platforms, determines what content to recommend based on users’ previous activity. This means that users may find themselves being driven towards more divisive content, entrenching their existing views and biases.

The power of social media cannot be underestimated. Conversations and discussions that take place online can shape public opinion and even normalize dangerous rhetoric that spills offline, leading to protests and other forms of unrest. This is particularly evident in the United Kingdom, where social media has encouraged young people who are not typically politically active to take action. Layla Moran, a Liberal Democrat MP, reveals that she and her colleagues have received a significant influx of messages, particularly from young people, urging a ceasefire. It seems that TikTok and Instagram are playing a pivotal role in inspiring these individuals to get involved.

However, it is important to recognize the potential pitfalls of these algorithms. While they aim to provide personalized content, they also contribute to echo chambers, reinforcing existing beliefs and creating divisions. The content that garners the most attention on TikTok regarding the Israel-Gaza conflict often falls into two categories: pro-Israeli or pro-Palestinian. Interestingly, pro-Palestinian content seems to be more popular among Generation Z users. Videos supporting Palestine receive considerably more views, surpassing those supporting Israel.

But is this algorithm-driven content truly reflective of the situation on the ground? There remain questions about how much influence either side, the Israeli government or Hamas, has in shaping and promoting unofficial content. Nonetheless, it is clear that social media platforms, including TikTok, have amplified extremist views and contributed to the polarization of opinions surrounding this conflict.

In conclusion, while social media algorithms in platforms like TikTok may bring awareness to important global issues, they also have the potential to exacerbate divisions and spread misinformation. It is crucial for users to critically evaluate the content they consume and seek diverse perspectives to form a well-rounded understanding of complex conflicts like the Israel-Gaza war.

