President Joe Biden Faces Backlash for Beach Getaway Amidst World Crisis

President Joe Biden is receiving massive backlash after being spotted on the Delaware Beach with First Lady Jill Biden. The president’s pictures relaxing on the beach beds have gone viral on social media, with many criticizing him for taking a vacation while the world is in crisis. Rapper 50 Cent, known as Curtis Jackson, shared the viral image on Instagram and called out the president to “wake up.” Social media users joined in and criticized Biden for taking a leisurely break during the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. This is not the first time 50 Cent has spoken against the president, as he previously urged his followers to vote for Trump in October 2020.

The president has not yet addressed the backlash, but this is the second time he has faced criticism related to the Israel-Hamas conflict. Previously, he was slammed for allegedly standing the Israeli government and denying their involvement in a hospital bombing.