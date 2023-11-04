Sleepy Hollow Season 4: Exploring the Battle of Good vs. Evil

Sleepy Hollow Season 4 continues the thrilling story nine months after the events of Season 3. This season focuses on the aftermath of Abbie Mills’ loss and how Ichabod Crane copes with the void she left behind.

The central plot of the season revolves around Malcolm Dreyfuss, a powerful businessman who has made a deal with the devil for immortality. Dreyfuss aims to assemble the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse to bring about the end of the world. Surprisingly, he believes Abbie Mills is the perfect candidate to become Pestilence, the fourth Horseman.

The ensemble cast from Season 3 returns to reprise their roles, including Tom Mison as Ichabod Crane, Nicole Beharie as Abbie Mills, Oona Yaffe as Molly Thomas, Lance Gross as Daniel Reynolds, and Nikki Reed as Betsy Ross. Zach Appelman, Neil Jackson, and Jeremy Owens also make appearances in recurring roles.

For fans eager to watch Sleepy Hollow Season 4, Hulu offers a convenient streaming option. Hulu is a leading subscription-based streaming service established in 2007. It boasts an extensive library of on-demand TV shows, movies, and original content. In addition, Hulu provides live TV options.

To watch Sleepy Hollow Season 4 on Hulu, follow these simple steps:

1. Visit Hulu.com/welcome.

2. Select “Start Your Free Trial.”

3. Choose a plan that suits your preferences:

– $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year (With Ads)

– $17.99 per month (No Ads)

The Hulu (With Ads) plan grants access to Hulu’s streaming library, albeit with intermittent commercials. On the other hand, Hulu (No Ads) presents a premium experience, allowing uninterrupted streaming. Hulu also offers bundles with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, as well as Live TV plans that incorporate various live TV channels.

As Sleepy Hollow Season 4 unfolds, Ichabod Crane and Abbie Mills face new challenges while battling the forces of evil. Their race against time intensifies as they confront the return of the Headless Horseman and the enigmatic Pandora. Amidst the chaos, they grapple with their own mortality, making for a truly captivating season.

