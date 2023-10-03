How to Watch Skylines Online: Streaming on Netflix

Skylines, the 2020 American science fiction film and the third installment in the Skyline film franchise, is available to watch online. The movie follows an elite team of mercenaries as they embark on a mission to an extraterrestrial world to save humanity from a deadly virus. Here’s how you can stream Skylines on Netflix.

The film, released on October 25, 2020, tells the story of Captain Rose Corley and her team of soldiers who must confront the threat of earth-friendly alien hybrids turning against humans. Lindsey Morgan portrays the role of Captain Rose Corley, with a supporting cast including Jonathan Howard, Daniel Bernhardt, Rhona Mitra, James Cosmo, Yayan Ruhian, Alexander Siddig, Cha Lee Yoon, Jeremy Fitzgerald, and more. Liam O’Donnell serves as the writer and director of the movie.

To watch Skylines streaming on Netflix, follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup.

2. Choose a payment plan from the available options, including a plan with ads, a standard plan, and a premium plan.

3. Enter your email address and password to create an account.

4. Enter your chosen payment method.

The cheapest Netflix plan with ads offers access to most movies and TV shows, but will show ads before or during the content. It allows you to watch in Full HD and on 2 devices simultaneously.

The standard plan provides the same benefits but is ad-free and allows users to download content on two supported devices. It also offers the option to add an extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

The premium plan offers the same features for four supported devices at a time, with content in Ultra HD. It allows content downloads on up to six devices and an option to add two extra members who don’t live in the same household. Netflix spatial audio is also supported.

The synopsis of Skylines is as follows: “When a mysterious alien virus begins to endanger humanity, an elite team of soldiers launches into space to end the threat for good.”

Please note that the availability of streaming services may change over time. The information provided is accurate at the time of writing.

