Skydance Animation Finds New Home at Netflix, Ending Apple Distribution Pact

Skydance Animation, led John Lasseter and Holly Edwards, has entered into an exclusive partnership with Netflix, bringing an end to its distribution agreement with Apple Studios. Under this new arrangement, Skydance Animation will release its animated movies directly on Netflix for several years, including its existing film slate.

The first film to be released as part of this deal will be “Spellbound,” previously set up at Apple. Starring Rachel Zegler and Tituss Burgess, the film is now scheduled for release in 2024, followed “Pookoo” in 2025. Other upcoming projects include “Ray Gunn,” directed Brad Bird, and an untitled Jack and the Beanstalk project directed Rich Moore. The agreement does not include theatrical releases for these animated films.

While the animation deal has ended, Apple and Skydance will continue their collaboration on live-action films and series. Notably, Apple has projects with Mark Wahlberg and Anya Taylor-Joy in the pipeline.

Both Netflix and Apple already have existing relationships with Skydance Media, so this shift in distribution arrangements is somewhat expected. Netflix has previously released Skydance projects such as “The Adam Project,” “Heart of Stone,” “The Old Guard,” and TV series like “FUBAR,” “Altered Carbon,” and “Grace and Frankie.” Netflix has also been restructuring its own animation group and seeking output deals to maintain a robust volume of kids and family content. They recently won their first Best Animated Feature Oscar for “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” and a Primetime Emmy for “Arcane.”

David Ellison’s agreement with Apple had initially been one of the most lucrative deals in the streaming era. It encompassed both animation and live-action films, with Skydance guaranteeing two films per year budgeted at around $125 million each, with a minimum guarantee of $25 million per project. However, it was mutually decided that “Spellbound” would not align with Apple’s narrative slate, leading to its move to Netflix.

In conclusion, Skydance Animation’s partnership with Netflix marks a significant shift in distribution for the studio, as it moves away from Apple Studios. This exclusive agreement will bring a new lineup of animated features to Netflix’s streaming platform in the coming years.

