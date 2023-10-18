Skydance Animation Strikes Deal with Netflix

Skydance Animation has signed a multiyear agreement with Netflix to develop and produce animation features exclusively for the streaming platform. The deal also includes bringing Skydance’s existing animated feature slate solely to Netflix. This deal comes after a partnership between Skydance Animation and Apple TV+ was announced two years ago, which was meant to include television series and features.

The first film to be released under this new agreement will be “Spellbound,” a high-concept musical fantasy directed Vicky Jenson. It features a star-studded voice cast and was previewed at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. Additionally, “Pookoo,” a buddy comedy about a small woodland creature and a majestic bird, will arrive in 2025.

Future films from Skydance Animation that will be included in this deal are “Ray Gunn” directed Brad Bird and an untitled “Jack and the Beanstalk” project directed Rich Moore. Both films faced difficulties during their development at Apple, so this move to Netflix ensures their release.

John Lasseter, former head of Pixar, will continue leading Skydance Animation along with Holly Edwards, the President of Skydance Animation. Netflix has a strong track record with animated films, with critically acclaimed productions such as “Klaus” and “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.” They have also partnered with other animation studios to create a diverse slate of upcoming projects.

This partnership between Skydance Animation and Netflix solidifies Netflix Animation’s presence in the market and guarantees a robust output of animated content. Skydance Animation, based in Los Angeles and Madrid, was formed in 2017 and released their first feature film, “Luck,” last year.

Sources: Variety

Definitions:

– Animation features: Films created using animation techniques, typically targeting a younger audience.

– Streaming platform: A digital platform where users can watch videos or listen to audio content through an internet connection.

– Voice cast: The actors who provide the voices for the characters in an animated film or series.

– Buddy comedy: A comedy genre that focuses on the relationship between two close friends or companions.

– Development hurdles: Challenges or obstacles faced during the production or development process of a project.

– Track record: A history or record of past achievements or successes.

– Critically acclaimed: Receiving positive reviews and praise from critics.

– Slate: A collection or lineup of projects or films.