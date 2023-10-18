Skydance Animation Signs Multiyear Deal with Netflix to Produce Animated Movies

Skydance Animation has entered into a new multiyear partnership with Netflix to develop and produce animated movies exclusively for the streaming platform. Under this deal, the first movie to be released is “Spellbound,” which was originally set up at Apple before Skydance Animation severed ties with the company. This new agreement allows Skydance Animation to find a new streaming home while Netflix continues to restructure its own animation efforts.

In addition to “Spellbound,” which features voice talents such as Rachel Zegler, Nicole Kidman, and Javier Bardem, Netflix will also release “Pookoo” from the director of “Tangled,” Nathan Greno. “Spellbound” is set to premiere in 2024, followed “Pookoo” a year later.

The collaboration between Skydance Animation and Netflix doesn’t end there. The partnership also includes other exciting projects such as “Ray Gunn,” directed Brad Bird, a former Pixar alum, and an untitled movie based on “Jack and the Beanstalk,” helmed Rich Moore, the director of “Zootopia.”

It’s worth noting that Skydance Animation’s live-action film deal with Apple, signed in 2022, will continue alongside this new agreement with Netflix. Skydance Animation has already worked with Apple on projects like “Ghosted” starring Chris Evans and Peter Farrelly’s “The Greatest Beer Run.” Additionally, the animated series “The Search for WondLa,” based on the book series Tony DiTerlizzi, will still debut on Apple. It’s important to mention that Skydance and Apple had previously collaborated on the animated feature “Luck.”

As for Netflix, they have been reassessing their animation efforts. They recently halted production on two animated features, resulting in layoffs within their animation division. To fill this void, Netflix is now seeking outside deals like the one they have established with Skydance Animation. Netflix Animation has a successful track record with award-winning films such as Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio,” “The Sea Beast,” “The Mitchells vs. The Machines,” and “Klaus.” However, the division has undergone restructuring in the past year with an initial round of layoffs.

Furthermore, Skydance and Netflix have collaborated on various projects beyond animation. These include action films like “The Old Guard” and “The Adam Project,” as well as series such as “FUBAR” and “Grace and Frankie.”

