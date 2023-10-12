Hamas Calls for “Day of Rage”, Synagogues and Police Forces on High Alert

Synagogues and police forces in Chicago and across the United States are on high alert after Hamas leaders called for a “Day of Rage” on Friday. This comes as a temple in Skokie, a suburb north of Chicago, received a bomb threat and was forced to evacuate. However, after a thorough search the Skokie police, no explosives were found.

Rabbi Shaanan Gelman of Kehilata Chovezei Tzion in Skokie discovered the online threat on Thursday morning, which referenced bombing the synagogue. Gelman emphasized that they would not succumb to the psychological warfare of terrorism. He expressed his hope that this incident would not be the first of many aggressions as the Israel-Hamas conflict fuels the fear of hate crimes.

The cancelation of a pro-Palestinian rally at Niles North High School on the same day as the threat was discovered is also noteworthy. The rally was called off after threats of bomb attacks were made two students on social media. The school administration determined these threats to be non-credible, but the students involved could face expulsion.

The Skokie community, consisting of a few hundred Jewish families, has been directly affected the violence overseas, with some members being reservists called to duty and others knowing someone who is missing or has been killed. Rabbi Gelman urged for safety and security in order to focus on mourning, burying loved ones, and rebuilding morale.

In response to these threats, the Chicago Police Department released a statement ensuring that there is no actionable intelligence regarding credible threats in Chicago at this time. However, they are paying special attention to synagogues and mosques to ensure the safety of all residents. The police are also maintaining close communication with community leaders and elected officials.

Sources:

– ABC 7 Chicago: “Chicago area synagogues on high alert after Israeli officials say Hamas calls for ‘Day of Rage'”