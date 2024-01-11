Pharrell Williams Struggles with Parallel Parking in His New Tesla Cybertruck

Summary: Pharrell Williams, the Men’s Creative Director of Louis Vuitton, was recently seen struggling to parallel park his new Tesla Cybertruck outside a Louis Vuitton facility in Miami. The incident attracted a crowd of fans eager to capture the moment. This comes amidst widespread criticism of the delayed release and high price of the Cybertruck.

Recently, Pharrell Williams, the renowned pop star and the Men’s Creative Director of Louis Vuitton, faced a parking predicament while attempting to parallel park his newly acquired Tesla Cybertruck in Miami. Onlookers gathered to witness the struggle, with some even capturing the moment on their smartphones.

The Cybertruck, released in November 2023, had faced significant backlash due to its delayed production and higher-than-expected price. Initially scheduled for release in 2021, Tesla faced numerous challenges in bringing the pickup truck to market on time. Consequently, the first ten Cybertrucks were delivered two years later than anticipated, causing frustration among early adopters.

Adding to the discontent, the Cybertruck’s price exceeded the originally promised MSRP more than $20,000. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, had estimated a starting price of $40,000 for the electric truck. However, the three available variants of the Cybertruck now range from $60,990 to just under $100,000.

Critics and potential buyers took to various online platforms to express their disappointment with the delayed release and allegations of preferential treatment towards celebrities. Many expressed feeling “shafted” as they witnessed celebrities, including Pharrell Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, driving the Cybertruck before some early depositors.

In the midst of these controversies, Pharrell Williams finds himself at the center of attention once again. As a prominent figure in the fashion industry and now a Tesla owner, it remains to be seen how his involvement with the Cybertruck will impact its perception within the market.

Despite the recent parking mishap, Pharrell Williams remains excited about the possibilities offered his new wheels. The Cybertruck’s unique design and electric capabilities continue to garner attention, leaving everyone curious about its performance on the road.