SKINS Star Joe Dempsie Lands Major Role in Netflix’s Pieces of Her

Actor Joe Dempsie, best known for his role as Chris Miles in the E4 teen comedy-drama SKINS, has undergone a drastic transformation for his latest project. In the thriller-drama series, Pieces of Her, Dempsie plays the leader of a domestic terrorist group called the Army of the Changing World, set in the late 1980s. The show stars Toni Collette as Laura Oliver, a speech pathologist and breast cancer survivor with a dark past.

Pieces of Her, released in March, has received mixed reviews, with Rotten Tomatoes giving it a 50% approval rating. However, this is not the only major role that Dempsie has had. He also played the character Gendry Baratheon in the hit series Game of Thrones between 2011 and 2013, making a comeback in 2017.

Interestingly, Dempsie revealed that he initially auditioned for the role of Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, but ultimately landed the part of Gendry. He admitted that his audition for Gendry was the “worst he’d ever done,” but show bosses saw potential in him. The actor believes that social media, particularly Twitter, played a significant role in his return to the series, as fans kept the character in the public consciousness during his absence.

Dempsie’s latest role in Pieces of Her showcases his versatility as an actor, taking on a darker and more complex character compared to his previous roles. As he continues to expand his range, audiences can anticipate more captivating performances from this talented actor.

