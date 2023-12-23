Top Beauty Trends to Avoid According to Experts

Summary: While social media platforms like TikTok have made beauty information more accessible, it is important to exercise caution when following popular beauty trends. Skin expert Aimee Quirke from Laser Clinics Australia warns against certain at-home beauty treatments that may have adverse effects on the skin. It is crucial to consult with a professional before attempting any drastic measures on the skin, as everyone’s skin is unique and has different requirements. While social media can provide insight into available beauty treatments, it is essential to verify the information received and seek expert advice before taking action.

While some beauty trends have gained popularity on TikTok, it is crucial to be aware of their potential risks. Slugging, a nighttime routine that involves using petroleum jelly or ointments to lock in moisture while sleeping, may not be suitable for oily or congested skin types. Aimee Quirke advises against slugging for these skin types as it could potentially exacerbate existing issues. Instead, she suggests seeking professional treatments like the Skinstitut AquaFacial, which provides instant hydration and a glossy look without the potential downsides.

Another trend that should be approached with caution is at-home microneedling. Aimee Quirke emphasizes that microneedling should only be carried out trained professionals as part of a tailored treatment plan. Improper use of microneedling tools can lead to serious skin injuries, infections, and irreversible damage. It is essential to understand the risks involved and to entrust these treatments to experts who can address specific skin concerns effectively and safely.

In an era where information is readily available, it is important to discern reliable sources and consult professionals before attempting any beauty treatment. While some trends may seem appealing, it is crucial to prioritize skin health and seek advice from qualified experts. By prioritizing expert advice and tailored treatments, individuals can achieve healthy and radiant skin without the risk of adverse reactions or unnecessary damage.