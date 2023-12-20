Skillz Delivers a Fresh New Track: “Chic-Fil-A @ 7am”

Skillz, the renowned Virginia-born hip-hop artist, has recently resurfaced with a surprise release on his social media accounts. Titled “Chic-Fil-A @ 7am,” the track is accompanied a music video and offers a lively snippet of Skillz’s lyrical prowess.

In his latest work, Skillz demonstrates his ability to deliver impressive bars with lines like “Saying you rap? You cap / I like to deal in true facts/ You the first rapper to put Virginia on? Bitch you might wanna get a new map!” The song also features a sample from the timeless Temptations classic, “Papa Was A Rollin’ Stone.”

The brief duration of the track, only 1 minute and 30 seconds, leaves listeners craving for more. This raises the question of whether Skillz should consider a wider release for this captivating song. Fans and music enthusiasts are encouraged to share their thoughts on whether the track’s length was just right or if it should have been longer.

The emergence of “Chic-Fil-A @ 7am” garners excitement among Skillz’s dedicated following, but it also prompts contemplation on his standing as one of the most underrated lyricists in hip-hop history. The community recognizes him as an untouchable talent, consistently bringing a unique touch to the table.

As we eagerly await Skillz’s next move, it is important to stay connected with HNHH for the latest updates on his journey. And for those seeking to explore the best song releases of the week, we have you covered. Share your thoughts in the comments section below and join the conversation surrounding this intriguing new track from Skillz.