The Philadelphia 76ers Prepare for the 2023-24 NBA Season

The Philadelphia 76ers are gearing up for the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season. Despite facing distractions during the offseason, such as the James Harden saga, the team remains focused on their goal of contending for a championship. They have made some notable moves, including the acquisition of Patrick Beverley and Mo Bamba on one-year contracts.

Bamba, who previously wore No. 5 and No. 11 with the Orlando Magic and No. 12 with the Los Angeles Lakers, announced via his Instagram story that he will be wearing No. 7 for the Sixers. As a talented rim protector, Bamba is expected to provide a significant boost to Philadelphia’s defense.

The team’s training camp is set to commence on October 3 at Colorado State University. Following that, the Sixers will hit the road for their season opener on October 26 against the revamped Milwaukee Bucks.

