Social media platforms are failing to protect children from being exposed to thousands of harmful posts promoting suicide and self-harm, despite the tragic death of Molly Russell. A recent study conducted the Molly Rose Foundation and Bright Data Initiative reveals the alarming extent of this issue.

The research analyzed 1,181 highly engaged posts on Instagram and TikTok, using hashtags related to suicide, self-harm, and depression. These posts were classified as “harmful” if they glorified or promoted suicide, had references to self-harm, or perpetuated themes of misery and hopelessness. Shockingly, two-thirds of the most engaged Instagram posts related to suicide and self-harm were deemed harmful, while the figure for TikTok was 49 percent.

The study highlights the role of algorithms in amplifying harmful content. More than half of the most engaged posts on TikTok reached over a million viewers, and 12 percent received likes from over a million accounts. The Molly Rose Foundation attributes these troubling trends to the design and operation of social media, including features like Instagram Reels that recommend significantly higher amounts of harmful content. This can lead vulnerable teenagers to binge-watch and save large collections of harmful material with just a single click.

The responsibility lies with social media companies to address and prevent this preventable harm. However, the research demonstrates the alarming inaction these platforms. Ian Russell, Molly’s father, emphasizes the need for accountability: “It’s clear that social media companies remain unable, or more likely unwilling, to remove the dangerous content they host.”

While tech giants like Meta (formerly Facebook) claim to have implemented tools to limit sensitive content, these efforts have proven insufficient. It is evident that immediate action is necessary to ensure the safety of young users. The Online Safety Act aims to crack down on such content, but social media companies must take responsibility and act swiftly to prevent more tragic stories like Molly’s.

