Former Police Officers Convicted of Sending Offensive Messages on WhatsApp

Summary: Six former Metropolitan Police officers have been given suspended prison sentences after being convicted of improper use of a public electronic communications network. The officers, who retired between 2001 and 2015, were found guilty of sending racist, sexist, and homophobic messages on WhatsApp. The offensive content included racially offensive pictures and jokes about members of the royal family and public figures. Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikran expressed concerns that their actions had damaged public confidence in the police force.

In a case investigated officers from the Met’s professional standards team, the former cops were found to have exchanged discriminatory messages within a group that included jokes about Princess Diana, Prince Harry, Megan Markle, and mocked-up pictures of prominent politicians. The messages were brought to light media exposure, specifically the BBC’s Newsnight program.

Commander James Harman, who leads the Met’s Anti-Corruption and Abuse Command, described the content of the messages as “absolutely appalling.” Recognizing the potential harm to public confidence in the police, he emphasized the force’s commitment to taking allegations of criminality and misconduct seriously and bringing charges against those responsible.

Highlighting the importance of addressing the underlying prejudice and behavior rather than focusing solely on the technology used to convey the messages, Harman stressed the need to tackle the mindset and conduct of individuals involved. He also acknowledged the disgust and disappointment among colleagues within the Met.

The convicted officers received suspended prison sentences ranging from six to fourteen weeks, with additional requirements for community service. Despite their retirement, the court considered it necessary to hold them accountable for their offensive actions and the harm caused to public trust in the police.

By taking decisive action in cases of discrimination and abuse, law enforcement agencies aim to demonstrate their commitment to upholding justice and restoring faith in policing.