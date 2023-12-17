Two McHenry Residents Arrested on Drug and Weapons Charges

Law enforcement agencies in McHenry County executed a search warrant at a residence in the 5000 block of Home Avenue, leading to the arrest of two individuals. Jimmy Diaz, 59, and Rene R. Barrera Jr., 37, now face felony drug and weapons charges. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Task Force, along with the SWAT team, Crystal Lake, and McHenry police, were present during the operation.

Residents in the area were notified of the heavy police activity through the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office app. Although there was no immediate threat to public safety, residents were advised to avoid the Home and Highview avenues area. The scene was cleared noon, ensuring the neighborhood’s safety.

Following the arrests, authorities announced the charges against Diaz and Barrera. Diaz is facing felony charges for possession of a firearm as a felon, possession of methamphetamine (less than 5 grams), possession of cocaine (less than 15 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting a police officer. On the other hand, Barrera faces felony charges for possession of methamphetamine (less than 5 grams), possession of cocaine (less than 15 grams), obstructing justice, misdemeanor charges for possession of a firearm without a firearm owner’s identification card, possession of ammunition without a FOID card, and resisting a police officer.

Law enforcement agencies continue to work diligently to ensure the safety and well-being of the community targeting criminal activities associated with drugs and weapons. The successful execution of the search warrant and subsequent arrests demonstrate their commitment to maintaining law and order in McHenry County.