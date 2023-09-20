Watch and Stream “Sitting in Bars with Cake” Online: Where to Find It

“Sitting in Bars with Cake” is a heartwarming film that tells the story of Jane and Corinne, two best friends who embark on a journey of self-discovery and friendship. Based on a book inspired true events, the film captures the essence of life and the power of human connections.

Directed Trish Sie, the film boasts a talented cast, including Yara Shahidi and Odessa A’zion as the lead characters, Jane and Corinne. The supporting cast features well-known actors such as Bette Midler, Ron Livingston, Maia Mitchell, Aaron Domínguez, Rish Shah, Martha Kelly, and Adina Porter.

If you’re wondering where you can watch and stream “Sitting in Bars with Cake,” look no further than Amazon Prime Video. The film is available for streaming exclusively on the platform.

To watch this heartwarming film, all you need is an Amazon Prime subscription. You can easily subscribe to the streaming service visiting their official website or downloading their application. Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-day trial period, giving you the opportunity to explore its library and enjoy “Sitting in Bars with Cake” without any additional cost.

There are different subscription plans available on Amazon Prime Video. The options include:

1. Prime Monthly plan – This plan costs $14.99 per month.

2. Prime Annual plan – This plan costs $139 per year.

3. Prime Student Monthly plan – Specially designed for students, this plan costs $7.49 per month.

The synopsis of “Sitting in Bars with Cake” teases an engaging story: “Extrovert Corinne convinces Jane, a shy, talented baker, to commit to a year of bringing cakes to bars to help her meet people and build confidence. But when Corinne receives a life-altering diagnosis, the pair faces a challenge unlike anything they’ve experienced before.”

Enjoy the heartwarming journey of Jane and Corinne as they navigate life, friendship, and the power of cake. Stream “Sitting in Bars with Cake” on Amazon Prime Video now.

Sources:

– “Sitting in Bars with Cake” film based on the book of the same name.

– Amazon Prime Video subscription details.